LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Ludlow now concerned about a growing rat problem in the neighborhood next to the Ludlow Mills construction project on State Street.

The Ludlow Board of Health recently sent out a letter to people in this neighborhood, noting the increase in rodent complaints and asking people to take precautions to try and reduce the population.

Nicole Devine of Ludlow, telling 22News, “People in Ludlow are upset. They’re very upset. I mean I had a neighbor in the area who had mentioned that he was pulling out of his driveway and there was a large, like he almost thought it was a dead cat, underneath his vehicle,” Devine says. “Which, I mean that’s concerning, especially if you have children and you have toys outside for them to play on. I mean, it’s not sanitary.”

The Board of Health told 22News that they are working on a plan to address the rodent population and the letter they sent was the first step to addressing this community problem.

The town is asking people to keep their trash contained, lawns cut and not to keep pet food and water bowls out overnight. Any rodent sightings should be reported to the health department.