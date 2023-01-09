BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be daytime guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blandford beginning Monday.

The guardrail repairs will take place between mile marker 25.4 and mile marker 28.5 on I-90 eastbound and westbound, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

The work is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning Monday through Thursday. The work requires temporary closures of the high-speed lanes to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail repairs.

There will be appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging to help guide drivers through the work area. If you are driving in that area, you should expect delays and reduced speed.