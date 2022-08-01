SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Republican duo for Governor and Lieutenant Governor was in Springfield Monday, pitching ideas for the future of the state.

Gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty held a conference with his running mate Kate Campanale at Riverfront Park Monday afternoon. He laid out some of his team’s plans for the western part of the state, saying he hopes to turn western Massachusetts into a hub for industry, similar to Boston.

“Can you imagine if we brought in a really massive chip manufacturing company to western Massachusetts? We know the United States of America needs to in-source chip manufacturing. Why not here, outside of Holyoke, or Springfield, or out here in western Mass,” said Doughty.

Doughty will share ballot space with fellow Republican candidate for Governor Geoff Diehl in the state’s primary election on September 6th.