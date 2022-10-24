CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are just two weeks until the mid-term elections in Massachusetts. On Monday, Republican candidate for Governor, Geoff Diehl, met with voters in Chicopee.

22News caught up with the candidate at the Chicopee Portuguese-American Club. Diehl said that western Massachusetts should be a part of the conversation in Boston, bringing up the Roderick Ireland Courthouse needing to be replaced, saying that it’s without question.

Diehl adding that he would also like to allocate more funding to repair roads in the western part of the state.

“I actually have a plan to make sure that Chapter 90 funds, which repair the roads, are done on a per mile basis rather than per capita. The current model benefits east coast cities that are dense but in the sparser towns in western Massachusetts they get less money for the roads. The towns have to pick up the additional costs,” said Diehl. “That’s the kind of equity I am looking to do, to make sure that western Massachusetts gets more revenue allocated to repair the things we need out here.”

Diehl is running against Democrat candidate Maura Healey for the governor’s seat. A reminder that early voting has begun here in the Commonwealth, and that runs until November 4th.

You have until October 29th to register to vote, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.