HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor, paid a visit to the City of Holyoke earlier Wednesday afternoon on one of her campaigns stops in western Massachusetts.

Healey was at the Victory Theatre in Holyoke to connect with voters and to tour the facility that is being revitalized. There she spoke about the housing crisis across the state and hopes to boost housing production if she were elected.

Healey added that she is also committed to investing in the public school system and its educators.

I believe that the state should be assisting with resources and support… I’ve talked about the need to support schools around the state with things like more social workers and mental health therapists and “wrap-around” services in this time of need across the state. But that’s my view… the state should be a support to our local communities as they educate our young people. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia was also in attendance Wednesday and announced that he officially endorses Maura Healey for Governor.

The state’s primary election will be on Tuesday, September 6, and the general election will take place on Tuesday, November 8.