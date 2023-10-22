SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Springfield had the opportunity to turn in guns to the city’s police Saturday, with no questions asked as part of a gun buyback event.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the police department partnered with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office for the program and in exchange, participants received a Big Y gift card.

The goal was to hopefully prevent gun violence of any kind, including street violence, domestic violence, and hopefully deter suicide attempts.

22News spoke with a Springfield resident about if they think a program like this is necessary.

“I think it’s a good idea because people get mad and they use them,” said Ana Mendez. “I live here, and of course I’m gonna be worried cause there’s guns everywhere.”

A total of 105 guns were turned in at Saturday’s buyback event including AR-15s, handguns, and more.