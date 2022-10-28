HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police seized a large magazine with live ammunition, a pistol, and drugs during a traffic stop in Holyoke on Thursday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, Trooper Timothy Alden was on patrol with Trooper Corey Boileau traveling on Northampton Street in Holyoke. They noticed a gray Cadillac with defective license plate lights, so they initiated a motor vehicle stop on the Cadillac.

The driver, who was identified as 46-year-old Grabiel Colon of Holyoke, was recognized due to a prior traffic stop in May of 2022 when he placed Colon under arrest for possessing narcotics. Tropper Alben then noticed items in the vehicle consistent with the illegal distribution of narcotics and requested the assistance of State Police K-9, Kyber.

During the K-9 sweep of the vehicle, Kyber focused on a black bag that contained a large capacity magazine loaded with live ammunition, which Colon is not licensed to possess firearms or ammunition. After a full search, a Polymer 80 9mm pistol, loaded with a high-capacity magazine, and several pills identified as controlled substances were discovered.

Colon was placed under arrest and was sent to the Northampton Barracks for booking. A bail commissioner set bail at $50,000. Colon was eventually sent to the Hampshire County House of Correction and was scheduled for arraignment at Holyoke District Court for these charges: