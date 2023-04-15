SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday family and friends gathered to honor the life of Kamari Alexander who died due to gun violence on April 15, 2022.

At the site of his killing, the Darrell Lee Jenkins, Jr. Resource Center held a memorial with a candle vigil and photos to celebrate his life.

22News spoke to Kamari’s mother who told us that too many people in America are dying as a result of gun violence.

“He loves his family, anyone who knows Kamari knows that Kamari is a man, that’s my baby, I miss him a lot. Too many mothers and parents out here are suffering because their kids lives have been taken away from them. Just put the guns down, stop the violence.”

Celebrations honoring Kamari’s life continued throughout the day Saturday.