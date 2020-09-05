Gunshot victim dead after accident on Cortland St. Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is dead after a car with two gunshot victims crashed on Cortland Street Friday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the Shotspotter activated just before midnight on Friday when a motor vehicle crash was simultaneously reported on Cortland Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman, both with gunshot wounds.

The victims were sent to Baystate Medical Center. The man, who was the driver, died to his injuries Saturday morning and the woman has non-life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Homicide Unit are investigating the incident. If you have any information you are asked to text-a-tip to Springfield Police by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and typing SOLVE then your tip.