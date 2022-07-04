CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Chicopee Monday night.

According to Chicopee Police, officers were called for a reported shooting at 189 Center street around 8:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found a male who appeared to be suffering from a gun shot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Center Street from Cabot Street to School Street is currently closed as police investigate.

22News will continue to follow this story and update you as soon as more information becomes available.