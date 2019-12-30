Gunshot victim found on Belmont Avenue in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The gunshot victim who was found Sunday on Belmont Avenue in Springfield has died.

Gunshot victim found seriously injured in Springfield

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News the man died at the hospital on Sunday.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to the 0-100 block of Belmont Avenue where they located the gunshot victim with serious injuries inside an apartment. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later passed away.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.