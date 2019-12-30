1  of  17
Closings and Delays
439th Air Lift Wing Westover All About Learning Amvets Post 74 Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Greenfield Community College Hampshire Regional YMCA Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Hubbard Memorial Library LifePath Little Tot Day Care MassHire Springfield Career Center NELCWIT Senior Center - Shelburne Falls South County Senior Center South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library VOC Transportation

Gunshot victim found on Belmont Avenue in Springfield has died

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The gunshot victim who was found Sunday on Belmont Avenue in Springfield has died.

Gunshot victim found seriously injured in Springfield

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News the man died at the hospital on Sunday.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to the 0-100 block of Belmont Avenue where they located the gunshot victim with serious injuries inside an apartment. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later passed away.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories