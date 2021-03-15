Gunshot victim from Springfield crash identified

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been identified in a shooting in Chicopee, where the victim crashed his car in Springfield Thursday.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 31-year-old Luis Ramos of Springfield has been identified as the driver that crashed into two parked cars in the area of Cunningham and Springfield Streets. Responding emergency medical personnel observed Ramos with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Chicopee Police were investigating reports of shots fired in the area of Springfield and Walton Streets when Springfield Police were called to the area of Springfield and Cunningham Streets in Springfield where the victim was discovered after crashing into two parked cars.

Detectives from the Chicopee Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office were notified and an investigation continued where evidence indicated a location of a crime scene in Chicopee.

The investigation being conducted by the Chicopee Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Murder Unit.