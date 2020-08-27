Gunshot victim killed on Wait Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a shooting on Wait Street on Wednesday has died.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers about the shooting on Wait Street just before 6 p.m. Officers located a man with serious gunshot wounds upon arrival and rushed him to Baystate Medical Center.

Walsh indicated the victim has passed away Wednesday night.

This is an on-going homicide investigation being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit.