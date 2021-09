SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A person was shot and seriously injured on Grant Street in Springfield Friday night.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department were called to Grant Street for reports of shots fired shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to spokesman Ryan Walsh. The gunshot victim was located in the area and taken to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.