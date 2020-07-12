Gyms make safety adjustments as members put fitness first during pandemic

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Mask wearing and social distancing are required, if you are going to be making any gains in the gym.

Fitness First in Feeding Hills completely reconfigured their facility to adhere to all of the state’s Covid-19 guidelines and posted signs to remind their members to social distance and wear their masks.

22News spoke with a few Fitness First members on how they feel about working out and what the “new normal” is like at the gym.

“They are doing everything they can to keep us safe and they are giving us an opportunity to keep coming in here and grow,” Anthony Basile of Agawam said. “I feel great and think people are very accepting of what they are doing.”

Fitness First conducts an electrostatic cleaning of their entire facility at the end of each day. But they still hold their members accountable for cleaning gym equipment.

“We’re asking our members to wipe down their equipment before and after and we always have staff in the back to make sure the protocols are being adhered too and everyone is being responsible and respectful with it,” Fitness Director Brandon Welker told 22News.

Members must do their part if they want to keep working out and not see a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

“You just have to take personal responsibility. We could have a set back if you don’t do the small things,” Welker continued.

Fitness First hasn’t increased membership fees, and don’t plan too so their members keep coming back.