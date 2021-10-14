HAA5 detected in Agawam drinking water

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Agawam is informing residents about contaminants in the drinking water.

The water department said testing has identified levels of the contaminant called HAA5 that exceeds the MassDEP standard. The contaminant is formed through the disinfection process of drinking water.

This is not an emergency and residents do not need to boil or filter their water. The Agawam water department said they’re working with the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission to reduce the disinfection byproducts.

