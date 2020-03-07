Habitat for Humanity announces new executive director

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity has announced a new executive director.

Aimee Giroux will now oversee the affiliate program, staffing, and execution of its strategic plan. Giroux formerly served as the director of operations, she began her career with Habitat as a part-time bookkeeper in 2010.

President of the board of directors said in a statement that Giroux’s dedication and understanding of Habitat’s values and goals make her an excellent choice to lead the program into a new decade.

Full statement below:

Aimee’s dedication to our housing ministry and her understanding of the values and goals of Habitat for Humanity make her an excellent choice to lead our affiliate into this new decade. Anne Eisenman, president of the affiliate’s Board of Directors

Former executive director Jennifer Schimmel stepped down after 12 years to pursue new ventures and opportunities.