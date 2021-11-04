Habitat for Humanity fall festival

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity’s biggest fundraiser of the year happened this evening.

The 20th annual fall festival was held at the Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow. Those who attended were welcomed with samplings from local restaurants and silent auctions for the chance to win big prizes.

Aimee Giroux, the Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity told 22News, “This is our largest fundraising event and so we typically have a lot of our volunteers here and people, and since we haven’t been able to really gather it’s a lot of sort of re-connecting with people.”

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity has helped roughly 100 local families realize their dream of homeownership over the last 34 years.