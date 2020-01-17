Habitat for Humanity home in Springfield now accepting applications

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeownership applications are now being accepted by Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity.

Starting January 15, applications are open to getting into a Habitat for Humanity home, including a three-bedroom home under construction in Springfield.

The first of three information sessions were held Thursday night, where applicants can learn about the program, selection criteria and preparations to own a home.

Another open to the public session will run February 13 with the final on March 14. Applications will be accepted until March 31.