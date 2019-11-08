Habitat for Humanity hosts 19th annual Fall Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity held its 19th Annual Fall Festival Thursday evening.

The event features tastings by a number of local restaurants and a silent auction.

The Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity helps low-income families with access to affordable homeownership by building and repairing houses.

The organization is completely volunteer-based from labor to donations of both money and materials. Fundraisers like Thursday night’s make all of Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity projects possible.

“We are up over 100 families served. It’s been 30 years of phone mail work,” said vice president Justin Roberts. “Many volunteers, friends, and family, that have really donated their time, talent, and treasure to allow us to be able to build over 30 houses and so many other projects we’ve been able to do in the community.”

Over 300 people attended Thursday night’s fundraiser and raised over $50,000.