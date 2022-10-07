HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) will receive a grant from Liberty Bank on Friday.

The foundation focuses on assisting low-and moderate-income families to improve their economic situation and quality of life, which is what GSHFH does. The Liberty Bank Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that their neighbors depend on to build strong families and communities.

“We are very grateful to have been selected to receive this grant. It will help us to continue to provide homeownership and home repair services in Hampden County,” said GSHFH Executive Director, Aimee Giroux.

“The work that Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity does fits so well with Liberty Bank’s philosophy of BE COMMUNITY KIND. We look forward to continuing our relationship and seeing the grant dollars help out in our community,” said Tony Liberopoulos, Liberty Bank market president in Massachusetts.

The check presentation ceremony is held at the site of a new home being built on 113 Jackson Street in Holyoke.