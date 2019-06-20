Hadley Police looking for missing 20-year-old man

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in the Holyoke area.

According to the Brookline Police Department, 20-year-old Oliver Stickney has been struggling with mental illness and was seen in Brookline on June 13 wearing a backpack, a jacket or hoodie, and white canvas sneakers.

Police say he left in a dark blue Chevy Traverse SUV with a missing driver’s side mirror and the license plate number is 952TX1.

Hadley police say Stickney was sighted in Holyoke Wednesday.

Stickney is 5’11 and weighs 135 pounds. Police say he may have dry skin on his nose or cheeks and a small bit of facial hair on his lip and/or chin.

Police say not to approach him and to call police if you see him.

Contact Hadley Police at 413-584-0883 or Brookline Police Department at 617-730-2222 if you see him or have any information.