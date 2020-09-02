Hadley school builds outdoor classrooms as safer alternative when students return

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Outdoor learning has begun at a one Hampshire County school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than a dozen outdoor classrooms have been built on the grounds of the Hartsbrook School in Hadley as they welcome back its students. It’s with the help of large tents, that teachers and students can safely begin the year on the school’s 55 acres of land.

“We knew right away that we wanted to move outdoors and so we investigated various options for outdoor classrooms,” Frances Cameron, administrative chair of Hartsbrook told 22News.

Planning began in early July to get classrooms ready for the 220 students in pre-K to 12th grade. Although some classes are still being held inside, many have moved outdoors in order to space everyone out.

Outdoor learning has begun at Hartsbrook School in Hadley. Tents are set up, along with desks and chairs. pic.twitter.com/9X5wShluPB — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) September 2, 2020

The newly built outdoor classrooms come equipped with everything you would find inside a normal classroom. Everything from 16 tents, desks, chairs, and even several blackboards.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” Cameron continued. “When we decided to build these outdoors classrooms our community came out and helped us with so many different phases of it. Putting up posts, providing posts that were sawed by parents.”

Hartsbrook Enrollment Director Leslie Evans spoke with 22News about the school’s focus on safety and the decision to move classrooms outdoors.

“It’s important because we want to show students, and families and the world that learning is still joyful and the world is still an amazing place,” Evans said. “When you have students this age, it’s important to have them come together and enjoy the community.”

School officials are replacing and adding new ventilation filters inside the building so that when the time comes to move students back inside during the colder months, they’ll be ready.