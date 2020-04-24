Hadley school teacher assisting with Delaney House food delivery during virus outbreak

Breaking News
by: Lianne Zana

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Putting food on the table has become a priority for many families, and now a Holyoke restaurant is taking to the streets to deliver meals.

For five weeks now, a teacher from Hopkins Academy in Hadley has been collecting orders for the Delaney House and having residents come to her home to pick up the food. The meals only cost $5, and have so far fed thousands of people.

Ruthann Fitzgibbons told 22News, “We fed a homeless shelter, we made a donation to Amherst Survival Center, we made a donation to the Hadley food bank and we’re also taking care of people in town who are a little less fortunate.”

Mapleline Milk of Hadley is also offering milk pick-up nearby at the same time, so families can order a meal and pick up milk for a reasonable price.

If you want to buy a meal from the Delaney House, you can place an order by emailing rfitzgibbons@hadleyschools.org.

Pick-up is every Thursday at 24 Woodlawn Road between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

