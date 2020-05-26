Hair salons following new guidelines to keep clients, employees safe

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Massachusetts hair salons and barber shops chose to open Tuesday after observing the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

It took more than two months, but hair salons and barber shops are back to work. They’re one of the few businesses allowed to open in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan. However, it’s appointment only and waiting areas are restricted, so you have to wait in the parking lot for your haircut.

Oksana Hair Salon and spa in Longmeadow sends a text to customers when their hairstylist is ready. After you’ve received your text and escort to enter the hair salon, you’ll take a seat in a chair that is at least six feat apart from others to maintain social distancing. And of course you’ll always need to keep a mask on.

Oksana also installed plexiglass dividers at the front register to protect customers and employees. The new safety precautions have been costly, but they’re all for it, if it means avoiding putting customers at risk.

“That’s not inexpensive for us to do. The extra cleaning and everything between clients takes a little bit more time, but if it makes them feel comfortable and gets them to come in, that that’s what we are going to do.” Bob Villeneuve, Owner, Oksana Salon & Spa

Villeneuve also said they are missing the revenue from their spa and other services, but the majority of their business comes from haircuts. All of their appointment slots were booked well in advance for their re-opening.

He also said most of their customers on Tuesday were understanding of the new safety protocols and were just pleased to have their hair cut again.