Half-price pet adoptions for a day at Dakin Humane Societies next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Maybe you’ve been thinking about adopting a new family pet.

Luckily for you, it’s the perfect time! That’s because, until August 4, you can adopt for half the price at Dakin Humane Society’s Springfield and Leverett adoption centers.

The deal includes any animal that is not a dog or cat. Dakin says the centers recently received large intakes of animals, and they don’t have enough resources to care for all of them.

They’re hoping the deal will interest people in giving these animals a new home. Small animals included: rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, ferrets, mice, rats, and birds.

Both adoption centers are open Tuesdays through Sundays.