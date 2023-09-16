SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will be hosting a halfway to St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday at Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant.

According to the City of Springfield, the neighborhood bar will also be celebrating its 10-year anniversary on Saturday, along with celebrating the halfway point to the holiday.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank John Sullivan, the Sullivan family, and the staff at Nathan Bills for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield. Besides giving back to our East Forest Park neighborhood and Springfield community, they continue to offer delicious food, drinks, and entertainment, including a beautiful outdoor patio and the Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan Banquet Hall. Congratulations to Nathan Bills on celebrating 10 years of business – Slainte!”

The celebrations will take place at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday at Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant on Island Pond Road.