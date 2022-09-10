HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke will celebrate halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with its 5K Road Race on Saturday, September 10 at the Ashley Reservoir and Holyoke Elks, located at 150 Whitney Avenue in Holyoke. Registration is also open now.

Guests can visit the Vendor Fair, food trucks, live music by The Tinkers, a cash bar by the Elks Lodge, and more. For children, they have arts & crafts. hair designs, and an inflatable obstacle course along with a slide.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

11:00 am – Vendor Fair, food trucks, & kid activities open

12:00 pm – Kids Fun Run

1:00 pm – 5K Race begins

The 70th St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be happening on Sunday, March 19, 2023, and the St. Patrick’s day Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 18.