Hall Of Fame Enshrinement schedule of events announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has released a full schedule of events for the Class of 2021 Enshrinement weekend.

The Basketball Hall of Fame has been planning how to make this years ceremony safe for months now, which is why they decided to hold the event at the MassMutual Center, a larger facility than Symphony Hall, where the ceremony is usually held. Given the magnitude or the event, and that it draws people from all over the country, there will be a mask requirement.

22News spoke with John Doleva, the President of the Basketball Hall of Fame, about additional precautions, “All our guests before they get their tickets have to do a proof of vaccination, that’s being submitted electronically now, several days before the event, and if they don’t have that they’ve got to have a PCR test and wait 45 minutes, and frankly pay $99 dollars. So the incentive is to submit your data.”

Enshrinement Weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun on Friday, September 10 starting with an autograph session at 11 a.m., which is a ticketed event. At 2 p.m. is a news conference that will be televised by NBA TV. The Enshrinement Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala runs from 6-10 p.m. and will be broadcast by NBA TV beginning at 9 p.m. The Class of 2021, along with the Hall’s prestigious annual award winners, will be in attendance. The program includes the awarding of the Class of 2021 rings and the presentation of the Class of 2021 Hall of Fame jackets as well as the presentation of the Hall’s annual John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award, the Mannie Jackson: Basketball’s Human Spirit Awards and the Curt Gowdy Media Awards.

On Saturday, September 11 events move to Springfield for the annual celebratory events taking place at the newly renovated Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Springfield’s MassMutual Center. The Enshrinement Ceremony VIP Reception at the Basketball Hall of Fame runs from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and is limited to those select ticket holders for the Enshrinement Ceremony. The Enshrinement Ceremony Red Carpet Show at MassMutual Center begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast LIVE on NBA TV. The Enshrinement Ceremony begins at 7p.m. in a nationally televised ceremony on NBA TV.

To finish up the weekend’s festivities, a “Rock n’ Hall” Enshrinement Weekend Concert will be held Sunday, September 12 from 1-5 p.m. outside at the Basketball Hall of Fame. Local band Darik and the Funbags and NBC’s The Voice finalist Michelle Brooks-Thompson will perform. The concert is free to the public.

A culmination of the Enshrinement Ceremony celebrations, the Hall of Fame will offer a limited number of tickets to the public to view the newly renovated museum for just $10 each (normally $28.00.) Tickets must be booked online and used on September 12. To purchase for a visit that day, please go to: http://www.hoophall.com/plan-your-experience.

The Basketball Hall of Fame has implemented COVID-19 protocols for all guests and staff attending or working the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend. For more information and the latest updates on Enshrinement weekend go to the Basketball Hall of Fame website.