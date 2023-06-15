SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Persons looking for health insurance will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the Massachusetts Health Connector to learn about enrollment options.

On Saturday, June 17, at Springfield’s Basketball Hall of Fame, the Massachusetts Health Connector will host “Day at the Museum,” and will provide information on new health coverage, including MassHealth members at risk of losing coverage due to expiring federal COVID-19 protections. Local Navigators from Caring Health Center and other agencies will be available to help with searching for the best health insurance plan and enrollment.

Additionally, for participants who register at the Health Connector table there will be free admission to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Museum, a Subway lunch, family games, and a DJ. The event is free and open to all Massachusetts residents.

The event takes place Saturday, June 17, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Basketball Hall of Fame, 1000 Hall of Fame Avenue in Springfield.