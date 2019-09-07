Hall of Fame inductees visit High School of Commerce in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hall of Fame inductee’s Teresa Weatherspoon and Vlade Divac visited students at High School of Commerce in Springfield Friday morning.

They had a powerful message for the students: “No matter what anyone else has said to you, you can and you will.”

This is the fifth year that Hall of Fame inductees have visited the high school prior to enshrinement. Both Hall of Fame inductees spoke to a crowd of students about the importance of working hard in the court and in the classroom.

“I’m thankful for all my teachers who taught me positive stuff,” Divac said. “Just like people here in this school, it’s very important for us to support them.”

“A basketball is inflated, eventually it will deflate. So what have you done to make sure that when it does that you’re prepared and equipped for the next step in life,” Weatherspoon addressed students.

Weatherspoon added, “It’s important we tell them the things we’ve gone through and give them a true understanding.”

Students, teachers and members of the Springfield Board of Education attended Friday’s event.