Halloween candy sales rise amid ongoing pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Trick-or-treating might not be happening in a number of communities this year, but Halloween candy sales are actually on the rise.

Market research firm Information Resources Incorporated found sales over the past year are 13 percent higher from what they were this time last year and sales for Halloween chocolate alone are up 25 percent.

Carol Tajerha from Ludlow told 22News buying Halloween candy before October is a bit of a tradition at her household, and this year was no different.

“Cause there is nowhere else to go,” Tajerha says. “They like to eat candy. I think they should let them go trick-or-treating and just limit what they give out. Just packaged stuff. We already got to wear a mask no matter what we do and keep a distance.”

Another reason for the boost in sales could be attributed to some grocery chains opting to offer Halloween candy earlier.