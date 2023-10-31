SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People across western Massachusetts celebrated Halloween Tuesday evening with all kinds of fall festivities.
Tuesday night families gathered at the Panache Banquet Ballroom in Springfield for a community Halloween party filled with costumes, candy, and dancing.
Organizers tell us that this event has been a tradition for more than 30 years, providing a free Halloween event for families in the greater Springfield area. “It’s just a real big community event where we all come together and just have a good time, and its a place for the parents to hang out while their children have fun,” Organizer Phylis Gedeon told 22News.
The organization Stone Soul also helped volunteer for Tuesday night’s event.
