SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People across western Massachusetts celebrated Halloween Tuesday evening with all kinds of fall festivities.

Tuesday night families gathered at the Panache Banquet Ballroom in Springfield for a community Halloween party filled with costumes, candy, and dancing.

Organizers tell us that this event has been a tradition for more than 30 years, providing a free Halloween event for families in the greater Springfield area. “It’s just a real big community event where we all come together and just have a good time, and its a place for the parents to hang out while their children have fun,” Organizer Phylis Gedeon told 22News.

The organization Stone Soul also helped volunteer for Tuesday night’s event.