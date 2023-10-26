WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In West Springfield, families in emergency shelters at the Clarion Hotel were treated to a special Halloween Party.

Organizers say their hopes were to bring some joy, fun and friendship to these families. Along with giving out treats, the event was designed to share local traditions with the children of the refugees and welcome them into our community.

Lynne Ledger, the event’s organizer, told 22News, “I don’t know how often they have the opportunity to gather like this, to have a safe place to enjoy and spend time together and laugh and be excited, enjoy the Halloween tradition safely.”

The event was hosted by AXiA Insurance and Center for Human Development, along with the help of local volunteers from the West Springfield School District.