Hampden County seniors get tips on how to avoid losing their property

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are steps older homeowners can take to avoid losing their property if they’re forced to pay for nursing home care.

For the second time this month, Hampden County Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley-Rivera spoke to seniors at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in Springfield.

Her advice to older homeowners is to hire an attorney to have them up a trust. This is one strategy to protect one’s property from either the nursing home or members of their own family.

“They’re afraid when they come back from the nursing home their loved ones won’t let them back in,” Coakley-Rivera told 22News. “God forbid and I’ve heard this before, they don’t want them to take the property, what if they get a divorce.”

Coakley-Rivera said these are valid concerns, and she’s running these seminars at senior centers and libraries throughout Hampden County.

Tuesday morning, she’ll take her message to members of the Ludlow Senior Center, and then to Chicopee seniors later this week.