Hamdpen DA, other agencies form task force to address elder abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- 1 in 10 Americans aged 50 and up have experienced some form of elder abuse according to The National Council on Aging.

According to West Mass Elder Care in Holyoke, there are more than 200 reports of elder abuse in the greater Springfield area each month.

In response to abuse cases, The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and other community organizations have teamed up to form a task force on a Project called C.A.L.L. which stands for Project Combating Abuse in Later Life.

One of the agencies involved in the task force is Women’s Shelter Companeras.

Executive Director Carmen Nieves told 22News about the types of abuse elderly face.

“Financial abuse, emotional abuse, physical abuse also. there’s a caretaker, stress of a caretaker so it’s a population that we need to pay attention to.”

According to the national center on elder abuse—about 11-percent of the elderly have experienced one or more of these types of abuse.

“It happens to all income levels, men, women, there are reports, referrals and situation we encounter in-home and in the community all the time,” West Mass Elder Care Executive Director Roseann Martoccia said.

The task force will also be responsible for community-based monitoring, case management and implementing safety plans for the victims.