HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Holland is asking the community to avoid use of the Hamilton Reservoir for several days due to it being chemically treated Thursday.

The Hamilton Reservoir is annually treated with chemicals to control the growth of invasive weeds. Residents are asked to not swim or boat in the lake and to avoid using the lake for watering of livestock until Friday.

In addition, residents are asked to not use reservoir water to drink, cook or use for irrigation of turf and landscaping ornaments until Sunday. Residents should also avoid using water for irrigation of food crops until Tuesday, July 26.