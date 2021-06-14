Hamilton Reservoir in Holland to be chemically treated Thursday

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Police Department is warning residents to avoid using the Hamilton Reservoir on Thursday and several days after as the lake will be chemically treated.

The Hamilton Reservoir is annually treated with chemicals to control the growth of invasive weeds. Police are asking residents to not swim or boat in the lake this Thursday and Friday.

In addition to swimming and boating, residents are asked to avoid using the lake for watering of livestock until Saturday, do not use lake water to drink or cook until Sunday, and no water use for irrigation until Tuesday, June 22.