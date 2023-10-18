HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – In a remarkable display of community spirit, residents of Hampden, Wilbraham, and Monson have come together to support VFW Post 9397 in Hampden.

The VFW Post had reached out to the local community a few months ago concerning the disrepair of their pavilion roof, seeking volunteers and assistance.

Photo courtesy of Jered Sasen

The response was overwhelming, with locals expressing their eagerness to help. Vista Home Improvement stepped forward to coordinate the labor, showcasing an incredible act of kindness. Furthermore, the Home Depot in Wilbraham generously donated all the necessary materials, emphasizing the spirit of unity and community support. USA Recycling also joined in by contributing a dumpster for the project.

This collective effort ensures that the VFW pavilion will undergo the necessary repairs at a significantly reduced cost to the VFW. The roof renovation work is expected to conclude by Thursday, November 2nd.

This remarkable collaboration truly showcases the power of unity and shared responsibility within the local community.