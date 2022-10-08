CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC’s latest county-level map tracking COVID spread shows Hampden and Franklin counties at a “medium” level of COVID community spread.

Hampden county was in a low risk just last week meaning people should consider changes on how to stay safe. Communities reporting at least 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days qualify a county for the medium risk designation

The CDC recommends people in areas of medium spread consider wearing a mask indoors, especially if they are at high risk for severe illness. If you or someone you know has been exposed to Covid or is experiencing symptoms you should get tested and there are free viral tests on covidtests.gov.

Spending time outdoors or having ventilation inside your home can be a preventative measure as well as increasing the distance between yourself and others.