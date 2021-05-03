Hampden County Bar Association observe Law Day by honoring judge, court officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Bar Association observed Law Day with a unique ceremony in front of the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

District Court Judge Henry Payne and District Court Officer Luis Ramos were honored for their contributions to the legal process in Hampden County. The John Greaney Award is named in honor of the retired Massachusetts Supreme Court Justice from Westfield.

Judge Payne considers the award in Judge Greaney’s name a high honor.

“He’s someone I had admired from afar for a long time. When I became a judge I got to know him a little bit, and I found he was the same type of wonderful individual as a judge,” Judge Payne said.

The Law Day celebration has been an annual event in Springfield for more than half a century.