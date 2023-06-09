SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from Hampden and Hampshire counties who plan to go to law school in the fall may be eligible for one of three scholarships being offered by the Hampden County Bar Association (HCBA) and the HCBA Foundation.

The John F. Moriarty Scholarship and David A. Ladizki Scholarship are based on merit and financial need and open to any Hampden or Hampshire County resident (at least 5 years) who has been admitted to or is attending a certified law school for the 2023-2024 academic year. Preference is given to Hampden county residents. Send an email to admin@hcbar.org for a link to the scholarship. All applications must be completed and filed with the HCBA by July 1, 2023.

A scholarship specifically for veterans is also taking applications. The Colonel Archer B. Battista Veterans Scholarship was established for Veterans entering or attending law school in New England for the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarship is based on merit and financial need. Email admin@hcbar.org for a link to the scholarship. July 1 and November 1 are the deadlines for this scholarship.