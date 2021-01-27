Hampden County Bar Association working towards diversity in judiciary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- In the summer of 2020, the Hampden County Bar Association (HCBA) formed the Racial Justice Committee (RJC), to identify and address areas of ethnic and racial bias.

On Wednesday afternoon, HCBA hosted a Zoom meeting to discuss the application process to become a judge. The meeting was intended to influence candidates to apply.

The lack of judicial diversity in Massachusetts courts is a problem of recruitment, not a deficit of qualified diverse candidates. The HCBA and its members are committed to education and outreach to promote diverse applicants for consideration for the bench. Together, we can build a diverse judiciary that fulfills our commitment to equal justice under the law. Hampden County Bar Association & Racial Justice Committee

Anjali Kumar, an HCBA board member, told 22News that a diverse bench promotes the feeling of a fair and just system.

“When you have litigants in the community that are going to the courtroom, it’s important for them to feel like the judiciary is reflective of the community,” Kumar said.

According to the HCBA, a diverse bench can also inspire youth from underrepresented groups to practice law and become advocates and judges for their communities.