Hampden County city councilors oppose Comcast data cap

(WWLP) – Springfield, West Springfield, and Holyoke city councilors are teaming up to oppose the data cap announced by Comcast.

Comcast’s data cap will charge residents extra for greater internet use. City councilors are asking state and federal lawmakers to take action.

They want regulations for internet companies to ensure rates affordable for all residents. Saying, the internet is essential for families and businesses, people should not have to pay extra for it.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News, “We’ve been hearing from many constituents who are deeply concerned about the impact that it could have both on their ability to work from home their ability to do school from home their ability to access telehealth, and all the other things that we are doing from home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Comcast says the data caps are a way to manage congestion on the network.

Springfield, West Springfield, and Holyoke City Council will be speaking about data-caps at each of their next meetings.