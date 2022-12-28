CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Covid-19 cases rising, health experts are encouraging people to mask up.

Right now, Hampden County is considered at high risk for community spread. Masks can be used as a tool for preventing not only Covid-19 but other Respiratory viruses, which have also been sweeping across the country and filling some hospitals to capacity.

The CDC continues to advise people in high-risk areas to wear them in order to help slow the spread.

The CDC offers these tips to help stop the spread of Covid-19:

Wear a high-quality mask or respirator.

If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster doses.

Maintain ventilation improvements.

Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.