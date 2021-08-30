Hampden County Courthouse remains closed for mold tests, cleaning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Courthouse remains closed for cleaning Monday as a mold remediation company runs tests and clean.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, those test results are expected later this week. In the meantime, his staff is still working out of the DA’s Tower Square Office. And while the courthouse could open in a matter of days, he said his staff will not return until it’s safe.

Gulluni told 22News, “It’s going to depend on the results of the information we see as well as our own assessment of the space. there’s a possibility we engage our own contractors to clean the space that we inhabit at the courthouse. I’m not going to take any chances with the health and wellness of my employees.”

The decision of when the courthouse can reopen is up to the Massachusetts Trial Court.