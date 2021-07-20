Hampden County Courthouse workers address building issues at breakfast event

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Hampden County Courthouse workers are demanding something be done about the condition of the building.

The Hampden County Bar Association hosted state lawmakers at the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in Springfield Tuesday. Mold, water leaks, and HVAC upgrades are just a few of the issues that the judges and other workers want addressed.

Associate Justice C.T. Wyner told 22News three people who worked at the courthouse have died from ALS, which they believe can be directly attributed to the building’s condition.

“This has been an identified problem as many people commented during the meeting for decades and most recently starting in 2018 it got significant attention when Judge Boyle got ALS and ultimately passed away,” Wyner said.

Judge Wyner added that Tuesday meeting was to reinforce with the state that the courthouse needs to be a priority. She said there is currently no timetable for any renovations or repairs.