Hampden County DA educating public on how to seal, expunge criminal records

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office is educating the public about a state law that allows people with criminal records to seal or expunge them after a certain amount of time.

According to District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, many people in western Massachusetts are not taking advantage of this law compared to other parts of the state.

If a criminal record is sealed, a person can legally say they have no criminal record when applying for education or a job. However, certain law enforcement agencies will still be able to see it. When a record is expunged, it is completely removed.

In an effort to help people, the DA’s office has been holding events to help people learn more about getting their records sealed or expunged.

“It’s a good option for people who have moved on from a mistake, a time when they were dealing with addiction or some other serious problem,” Gulluni explained. “It allows people to find work and move on towards a much more productive, healthy life.”

Certain crimes like those against children or sexual assault are excluded from this law and cannot be taken off a criminal record.