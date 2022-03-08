SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County DA Anthony Gulluni held a virtual presentation Tuesday evening to bring awareness of the dangers of social media for parents of teenagers.

The online presentation was held for parents of students of grades 6-12 and focused on how to safely navigate social media. The program also included a short documentary regarding social media issues from the perspective of local students.

“The Snap Map tracks users’ location in real-time and shares that information with other users,” Morgan Murphy, a student at Holyoke High School shared. She noted such features are, “dangerous, especially if someone isn’t monitoring who they are adding as friends.”

The presentation also included safe and risky uses of popular apps, consequences of sharing inappropriate photos, and how predators can present themselves online. Da Gulluni also showed parents how to manage and monitor social media activity and encourage safe use.