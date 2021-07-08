Hampden County DA named 2021 Pancake Breakfast Honorary Chair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be the 2021 World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast Honorary Chair.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning in the lobby of One Financial Plaza in Springfield. Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno were joined by representatives from MGM Springfield, as well as Springfield Thunderbirds President and 2019 World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast Honorary Chair, Peter Lappin.

“Growing up in Springfield, I have fond memories of attending the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast with my dad. It is an honor to be named Honorary Chair and be a part of this year’s breakfast, especially as it returns to downtown Springfield after the pandemic. I hope many families from the region create their own memories and join me at the famous World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in downtown Springfield on August 21,” Gulluni said.

The breakfast was originally scheduled for May 15, 2021 but was postponed. It will now be held Saturday, August 21 from 8 to 11 in the morning, on Main street.